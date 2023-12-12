Edo Guber: “Stop Destroying My Billboards” – Shaibu Warns Troublemakers

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has issued warning to those destroying his campaign billboards to desist from such act.

Shaibu, in a visit to one of the vandalized billboard site on Lagos Street, stressed that such actions won’t influence the people’s choice for the next governor.

Since securing billboard locations in June 2023, Shaibu has expressed displeasure at the repeated acts of vandalism.

READ MORE: Edo Guber: “We’re Not In Competition” – Shaibu Tells Obaseki

He said: “I am a man who plans in whatever I want to do. I paid and secured all of the spots across the state, signed an MoU with the owners, and paid fully.

“This kind of ugly development is capable of scaring private investors from the state. This is why we have to be very careful as a government and individual in our actions.

“We are going to replace the billboard right now and we hope it will not be tampered with again.

“We have been patient enough, they must not provoke us. Our patience must not be taken for granted. Edo is a peaceful state. We must allow peace to prevail before, during, and after the election.”