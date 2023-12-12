American Rapper Cardi B Confirms, Ends Relationship With Offset (Video)

Well-known American rapper, Cardi B, has officially announced the end of her marriage to husband Offset.

During an Instagram live session with her fans and followers, Cardi B made this revelation to everyone, revealing that she is single.

Recall that Intel Region reported a few days ago that American celebrity couple Offset and Cardi B had unfollowed each other on the photo and video sharing platform Instagram.

The reason for the development has yet to be revealed to the public, as Cardi B and Offset are yet to explain their actions.

Cardi B and Offset secretly wedded in 2017 and have since welcomed two children into their union.

She publicly chastised Offset in June 2023 after he accused her of cheating on him.

In the Instagram live video, Cardi B said that she is now single and also want to start the year 2024 in a fresh way.

READ MORE: Omah Lay Opens Up On Regret Dating His Ex-Girlfriend

Cardi B uttered that she is curious for a new beginning and a new live and she is excited about it.

See video…