Omah Lay Opens Up On Regret Dating His Ex-Girlfriend

Popular singer Stanley Omah Didia, known as Omah Lay, is thankful as he disclosed his sole regret of meeting his ex-girlfriend.

In a recent interview in London, United Kingdom, Omah Lay revealed this to BBC Radio Capital Xtra.

The artist, who was born in Port Harcourt, took pride in every choice he made as a teenager and said they helped to shape the person he is today.

However, he admitted to regretting his past relationship with one of his ex-girlfriends, Bright; wishing he had avoided someone like her in his life.

In his words: “What my present self will tell myself ten years ago, I will say, ‘I’m proud of you, bro. I’m proud of all the decisions you’re making right now. I’m proud how hard you’re working right now because I know this whole thing didn’t start now.’

“It started a long time ago. I am 26, I started hustling since I was about 13. Yeah, I will say, ‘I’m proud of you. I’m proud of all the decisions you’ve made. Just keep doing it.’ I don’t think there is anything that I would have changed. Oh! I think one particular babe, her name is Bright. I would’ve dodged that babe. But it’s fine.”