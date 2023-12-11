Watch Moment Bella Shmurda Snubs Fan Who Tried To Get Handshake

Famous Afrobeat singer, Bella Shmurda sparked mixed reactions as he snubbed a fan who tried tirelessly to get a handshake.

A video that has been circulated on social media, captured the late Mohbad’s friend turning down a fan’s attempt to greet him.

Bella Shmurda walked into a building with his bouncers behind him on both sides and a fan behind the line saluted and stretched his hand to the singer.

Unfortunately, Bella stared and smiled at the fan without reciprocating the gesture. His bouncer eventually cautioned the fan as they walked away from him.

The post has since generated a wave of reactions from social media users who berated the singer while others categorized it as security consciousness.

See reactions…

donmayor.maserati wrote: “Na by force to 🤝 hands despite his a fan?”

lbb_otesh007 said: “There are days you take thousand of shakes and there are days you take no shake 👏❤️🔥.”

mayowa_oluwadare_002 said: “Make dem use juju shake ham again.”

fatdollarr penned: “Una wan kill am for me 😂 trust no one bro.”

walebwe1 stated: “All these local artists self dey show them self.”

pluto_kyn stated: “so make him do like davido Dey shake everything 😂.”

SEE VIDEO: