“I Cry Tire; I No Care Where You Go, Thank God You Came Back” – Zlatan Reacts To Oladips False Passing

Popular Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile has spoken on how he felt after his friend and rapper, Oladips was alleged to have passed away, as he thanks the Lord for the revival of his life.

Recall, a few weeks prior, reports claimed that the rapper had passed away, However, later reports debunked this, revealing that the death was staged.

Zlatan Ibile was inconsolable upon learning of his friend’s passing and wrote epistles in memory of him at the time.

Weeks following the reports of Oladips sudden ‘resurgence’ to life, Zlatan Ibile has opened up on how he felt at the time.

He revealed that he had cried his eyes out when his friend was said to have passed away.

The ‘10 Bottles’ crooner added that he doesn’t care where he had gone, but all that matters to him is that he returned back to the living.

“I cry tire!!! I no care where you go I thank GOD you sha come back!,” he wrote.

See his post below …

