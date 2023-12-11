Osun Govt. Launches Manhunt For Parents Of Baby Abandoned Inside Carton

The Osun State Government, on Sunday, initiated a search for parents of an abandoned baby boy found near Zone B, Dagbolu, Ikirun town.

The baby was discovered inside a carton, prompting the reaction of the Commissioner for Women, Children, and Social Affairs, Ayobola Awolowo.

According to Awolowo, the police and social workers from the ministry have been working to locate the child’s parents after a vigilant citizen reported the discovery to the authorities.

“This release therefore enjoins members of the public with relevant information about the abandoned child to assist with a view to locating his parents,” the Commissioner stated.