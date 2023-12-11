Veteran NTA Newscaster, Aisha Bello Mustapha, Is Dead

Veteran broadcaster, Aisha Bello Mustapha, who was also the Former General Manager of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Parliament, has passed away.

Nigerians woke up to the devastating news today, Monday, December 11, though the cause of her death and also her age was not made public.

The sad news of her demise was announced in a statement released by her family.

Aisha Bello Mustapha, renowned for her role as one of the prominent casters on NTA Network News at 9 PM during the ’90s and early 20s, had a distinguished career spanning thirty-five years. She retired from active service in May 2022.

The statement from her family reads:

“Innalilahi wa inna Alaihin Rajiun. May Allah forgive our Mother Hajia Aishat Bello Mustapha.

“Mama indeed you are a very kind-hearted person. We will miss you and hope you are enjoying Rahma. Funeral Prayer to hold in central mosque Abuja 1 pm on Monday, 11th December 2023.”