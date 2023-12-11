LASTMA Lays Off Five Officials Over Corruption

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Sunday, confirmed the dismissal of five officers.

Two others, according to LASTMA, are being reprimanded for corruption and misconduct while performing their duties in the State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Adebayo Taofiq.

According to the statement, the Lagos State Civil Service Commission had approved every proposal the Personnel Management Board had made about the seven LASTMA officers who had been indicted during their meeting on Tuesday, August 19, 2023.

“While five LASTMA officials indicted for corruption received a letter of ‘termination of appointment,’ remaining two received a letter of ‘reprimand’ for absence from duty posts without leave,” Taofiq said.

He quoted the LASTMA’s acting General Manager, Bakare Oki, as saying that the disciplinary action that was taken, was according to the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

Taofiq added that the public’s sharing of experiences, both positive and negative, and the provision of relevant evidence regarding alleged misdemeanours would be necessary for the agency to improve.

He stated that the cases against the remaining 14 indicted LASTMA officials are awaiting further administrative review while admonishing the driving public to follow the Lagos State Transportation Sector Reform Law 2018.

“This is necessary for all of us to promote a Greater Lagos for the benefit of all and for the realisation of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s objectives in the First Pillar of the THEMES Plus Development Agenda (Traffic Management and Transportation).

“We wish to add by informing well-meaning and concerned Lagos residents and the motoring public that we have various windows through which complaints can be channelled for prompt action – 08100565860, 08129928515, 08129928503, (08129928597 WhatsApp only) and Provost on 08129928490.

“He assured the public that such complaints shall be investigated dispassionately with dispatch.

“While enjoining every motoring public to abide by the Lagos State Transportation Sector Reform Law 2018, Mr Bakare Oki disclosed that cases against the remaining 14 indicted LASTMA officials are undergoing additional administrative review,” the statement read.