Eight Family Members Die In Imo Auto Crash

No fewer than eight persons, belonging to a family, reportedly travelling home for the New Year celebration has died in an auto crash at the Amanwozuzu junction in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the father of the family, who was driving his wife and kids in a Sienna, on Friday, collided with a stationary truck that was transporting iron rods.

It was gathered that all the victims, died instantly as the irons punctured their bodies, according to police and eyewitnesses who were part of the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Police from the Ikeduru Local Government Area Division had deposited the deceased in a morgue.

Confirming the horrible incident yesterday, the Chief Superintendent of Police, in charge of the local Government police division, Lucky Ahiole, stated that the driver of the Sienna car struck the stationary truck, which was parked at the side of the road.

Ahiole said, “It is terrible. Eight died and we have taken them to a morgue. We had to break the Sienna vehicle to bring out the dead bodies. The rod pierced their eyes and bodies and even the children died.”