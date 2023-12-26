Following his abduction on December 21, Igwe James Agbogo, the traditional leader of the Nkalagu Obukpa village in the Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, has regained freedom.

After four days in the bandits’ cave, Agbogo, who had been kidnapped in his palace was released on Christmas Day.

According to community sources, the monarch was set free after his family paid N6 million in ransom to his kidnappers for one bag of rice, one large chicken, a carton of wine, and other food supplies.

Agbogo was preparing for his own coronation slated for December 28, when the abductors struck.

READ ALSO: Over 115 Killed As Plateau Villages Suffer Christmas Eve Attacks

“Igwe regained freedom yesterday (Christmas) day but he has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

“His sad kidnap happened at Nkalagu_Obukpa last last Thursday night at about 8:00pm. You know he is preparing for his coronation on 28th December, 2023 after emerging as the Igwe-elect of the community.

“But the funny thing about his kidnap is that the guys demanded the sum of N6 million and insisted that a bag of rice a carton of wine and other food ingredients must accompany the ransom or they would kill him.

“Well, everyone rallied round to make everything available so that Igwe will regain his freedom,” a village source said.