Three Inmates Escape From Ogun Correctional Centre

No fewer than three inmates of the Ijebu Ode Correctional Home in Ogun State have escaped from the facility.

It was gathered that the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service, in the state, Victor Oyeleke, confirmed the jailbreak in a statement on Tuesday.

Oyeleke disclosed that the incident happened early Saturday morning, around 3 am, stressing that the command would liaise with other sister agencies to find the inmates.

He said: “Yes, it is confirmed, it happened in the early hours of Saturday morning around 3 am. A search party to bring the three of them back has been raised. We have their biometrics and we have contacts of their families.

“We are working together with other sister agencies, and in good time, they will be brought back.”

Meanwhile, another statement from Ijebu Imushin Area Command of So-Safe Corps, which had since gone viral, also confirmed the jailbreak.

The statement reads: “The report reaching us now is that three prisoners escaped from the Ijebu-Ode Correctional Center whose names are, Hammed Adeboyejo who was convicted of Murder/Armed Robbery; Fatai Taiwo Akande from Ijebu-Igbo was sentenced on Murder Casez while the third man, Oguntona Aliu was convicted of Sexual Offence, should in case you see any of them, quickly contact the office of So-Safe Corps Command closer to you, The Nigerian Police and any other Security Agency.”