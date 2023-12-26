“A King Was Born” – Sola Sobowale Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates 60th Birthday

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale has extended a warm greeting to the sixth floor in honour of her 60th birthday today.

The King of Boys actress shared some beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram page, declaring herself a King who was born today.

She wrote a sweet letter to herself, ushering herself to the sixth floor.

She stated that she has always been a good sister and prayed for God’s upliftment and never-ending blessings.

Sola Sobowale wrote: “Today, a King was born…

“Happy birthday Oba🎂 @solasobowale. Sola you have always been a darling sister. May the good lord continue to uplift you and I pray he continues to bless you abundantly. Welcome to the 6th floor🎉🎊.”

Her friends, fans and colleagues took to her comment section to celebrate with her.

See comments below:

rukkubaby04 penned: “Happy birthday to my ageless screen goddess 🙌…may your days be long and blessed in good health mama 🙏 continue to age gracefully 🙏 love you oba 🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️”

mide_of_Lagos wrote: “They can’t gave birth to a child on a boxing day may he or she no get vibes and be a tough one .. am happy you are a living legend mummy, OBA ILUKAN ❤️🔥🤣 @solasobowale”

iambimpeakintunde said: “OBA!!!!!!! Happy Birthday Iya mii Alalubarika 👑✨❤️❤️ more Life in Good Health 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️ congratulations ma 😍😍😍😍”

