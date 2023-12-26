Emeka Ike reacts after Yul Edochie coached him on how to treat critics

Actor Emeka Ike has replied to his colleague Yul Edochie, who advised him on how to handle criticism amidst his marriage saga.

Following his honest discussion of his failed marriage to Emma in a recent interview, Emeka Ike has gained increasing attention on social media.

As Emeka Ike’s wife and first son, Micheal Ike, revealed details of alleged mistreatment before their marriage ended, Yul chimed in with a lengthy Instagram post.

In a vigorous defense, Yul encouraged Emeka while slamming critics, noting that perfection in marriages is unattainable.

Yul went on to explain how Emeka, as an actor, had been an inspiration to him, telling him to ignore his critics.

Reacting to the post on Yul’s page, Emeka Ike wrote, “Odogwu Nwoke … l appreciate”.