“I Am Getting A Bigger House In 2024” – Rudeboy

Well-renowned artist Paul Okoye, better known by his stage as Rudeboy, has stated that obtaining a larger home is one of his 2024 ambitions.

One half of the music duo, P-Square, who purchased a home in Atlanta this year, has disclosed his intentions to buy a bigger house in 2024.

On his Instagram page, he made this announcement and wished his millions of admirers a Merry Christmas.

Rudeboy stated that he is purchasing a larger house since he felt he had learnt a significant lesson in 2023.

The singer, however, remained silent about the specific lesson he had learned.

In his words: “Merry Christmas y’all, after the lesson them teach me for 2023…… getting a bigger house in 2024.”

Reacting to this, a netizen slammed him for not joining his colleagues in giving to the needy and widows this Christmas.

READ MORE: “If You Have To Call Your Man Before You Visit His House, You’re Dating Yourself” — Anita Joseph

Reacting to this, a netizen slammed him for not joining his colleagues in giving to the needy and widows this Christmas.

vincentwizzy wrote: “Your mates are in the east sharing rice and meat to the needy, to our lovely mothers! That’s our culture of knowing theirs successful sons out there !! And you are there in Lagos forming merry Christmas !! Are you not Ashamed?? Your gate should be widely opened in the village welcoming Widows and mothers !! I come in peace ✌️”

Rudeboy replied: “A needy has spoken 🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️”

SEE POST: