Hardship: Psychiatric Hospital Admissions Rise By 100% in 2023 – CMD

The Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Yaba, Lagos State, says it has witnessed a 100 percent increase in admissions for psychiatric patients in 2023.

Olugbenga Owoeye, the hospital’s Chief Medical Director (CMD), disclosed this i during the Annual Score Card presentation titled “A Day with the Medical Director.”

According to the CMD, the overall number of new cases had increased by 7%, with a 3% rise in the number of male and female follow-up patients.

The surge in admissions, he said, is attributed to the escalating frequency of mental health issues in the country, occasioned by current economic challenges and other socioeconomic factors.

“In 2023, the total number of all patient attendances increased by 3%. In 2022, there was no rise in new cases attended, but there was a 7% increase in 2023.

“We also have a 100% increase in admission cases, with drug abuse cases showing a 10% increase, while discharge cases reduced by 10%.”

Owoeye further highlighted the hospital’s achievements, such as the completion of the administrative building in Yaba, the restoration of internal roadways and drainages in the hospital’s Yaba and Oshodi annexes, the refurbishment of hospital wards, Yaba and Oshodi annexes, ongoing construction of the Tele-Psychiatric Centre, upgrade of the physiotherapy department and the construction of the outpatient clinic.

He however lamented that despite these achievements, insufficient manpower and finance are the hospital’s primary challenges in 2023.

The departure of health professionals in search of better opportunities, Owoeye noted, has impacted the hospital’s manpower, prompting the need to establish a mechanism for their prompt replacement.

Looking ahead to 2024, Owoeye stressed the importance of prioritizing staff welfare, enhancing manpower development, and completing ongoing projects within the stipulated timeline.