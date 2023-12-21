“Go And Hustle, Stop Reciting Vanity Upon Vanity” – Dino Melaye Advises Against Criticizing People’s Wealth

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dino Melaye, has counselled Nigerians to put in a lot of effort if they want to become wealthy.

The Politician, has taken issue with Nigerians who, when they see wealthy people, are quick to quote the bible passage “Vanity upon Vanity, all is vanity.”

Dino posted a video of himself cruising in his Bentley with the caption, “Start working hard and get for yourself wealth and other earthly properties rather than judging.”

’No go hustle ooo. After you go dey recite vanity upon vanity is vanity. Ti eni to pegi loju…igi asi ruwe…..one life yi noniiiì”

Watch the video he shared below…