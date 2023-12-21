“Don’t Get Married; It’s A Scam” – Maureen Esisi Advises

Nigerian businesswoman Maureen Esisi, also known as Red Vigour, has advised single people not to get married because it’s a scam.

The entrepreneur compiled a lengthy list of prerequisites and considerations before marriage.

“Prioritise morality over religion, don’t ignore moral failings, have sex with your significant other before heading down the aisle, and learn to save money for a rainy day.” She wrote in part.

The ex-wife of actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu also noted that transparency in marriage is sometimes unhealthy.

She said divorce on the grounds of adultery is not a sin, be sexually compatible before marriage, do not marry a liability for the sake of love and respect is as important as food.

She added that understanding that your mother-in-law is not your mother, being respectful of each other’s privacy, and having money in a marriage are all very important.

Above all, Maureen declared in her conclusion, marriage is a fraud and no one should get married.

