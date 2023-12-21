“No Going Back To PDP, We’re Committed To Renew Hope” – Defected Lawmaker Vows

As crisis continues to rock Rivers State, a member of the Stat’s House of Assembly, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party, Enemi George, has vowed not to return to PDP.

George led this out during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, said that 27 of them that moved to the APC are committed to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

He said: “We have crossed that Rubicon. We have move to the APC. We voted for the President, if we find Mr President worthy of our votes then I think we should find him worthy of our support.

“We have moved over to join his Renewed Hope Agenda to work hands in gloves with him to ensure that the expectations of Nigerians are fulfilled. So, we have moved to the APC and we are working with the President, we have crossed that Rubicon and there is no going back for us.”

Narrating how Fubara and Wike reached truce, George disclosed that over 150 people from both parties, including members of the National Assembly, elders in the state, among others, attended the peace meeting with the President.

He said: “For every item that was considered, the President gave both parties the option of controverting or agreeing. So, each item was deliberated and was agreed on.

“At the end of the deliberations, parties were asked to come up and append their signatures to the document and Mr President said, ‘Do I have your approval to release this to the press?’ and everybody echoed yes.

“And so, everybody signed on the document and then we moved forward. The governor signed and he gave a speech that he was committed to that agreement; Mr Speaker also made a speech and committed to accepting all the agreement.”