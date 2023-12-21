“Emma Has Not Done Anything Wrong”– Shan George Slams Emeka Ike Over Accusation Against His Ex-Wife

Nollywood veteran actress, Shan George, has blasted her colleague Emeka Ike for accusing Suzanne Emma, his ex-wife, in a recent interview.

Recall that Emeka Ike’s marriage to Emma ended on July 13, 2015, after persistent allegations of battery led to its dissolution by a Lagos Island Customary Court.

In a recent Channels TV interview, the actor discussed a difficult period in his life, including a long period of feeling really down, dealing with issues in his marriage, and clashes with fellow Nollywood actors.

In his candidness, Emeka Ike disclosed that his marital issues were the root cause of his sadness. Consequently, he retreated and concealed himself, struggling with the guilt associated with what he saw as his own failings.

Unaware that his wife was arranging his death, the actor claimed he packed only his bags and travelled to the United States.

Emma shut down his secondary school and removed all of his properties at home, according to the actor, who returned to an empty house.

Shan George however claimed in an Instagram blog post in response to the interview, that Emma did nothing wrong. She advised Emeka to concentrate on promoting his recent film and to leave his ex-wife alone.

READ MORE: Daniel Regha Reveals Why Wizkid Is Getting Close To Davido, Tackles Him

She penned;

“Emeka Ike should just promote the movie he’s trying to promote and leave Emma out of it. Emma has not done anything wrong. Emeka ike rest abeg”.