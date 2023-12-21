Daniel Regha Reveals Why Wizkid Is Getting Close To Davido, Tackles Him

Controversial Twitter personality, Daniel Regha has taken aim at Wizkid, expressing his thoughts about the reason behind the musician’s current proximity to Davido.

Afrobeat superstar Wizkid was teased by Daniel Regha, who implied that his erratic connections with Burna Boy and Davido, could be motivated by questionable reasons.

He hinted that Wizkid’s sudden transitions between Davido and Burna Boy are not as organic as they look, which increased the chance that Wizkid has hidden political agendas.

Wizkid’s significant alliance changes are highlighted by Daniel Regha’s observation, which goes from his strong relationship with Burna Boy after the latter’s Grammy triumph to his present connection with Davido following the latter’s Grammy nomination.

Many people have taken notice of how quickly these changes happened.

The popular Twitter user continues by expressing doubts about Wizkid and Davido’s recent connection, speculating that it might just be a carefully planned public relations ploy rather than a sincere relationship.

According to him;

“The Wizkid × Davido new-found friendship & support is looking like a PR move for their upcoming joint tour; It will be good if both artists have ended their beef, but honestly speaking, their over-the-top bromance doesn’t seem genuine.”