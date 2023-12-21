Bruna Boy’s Car Dealer Seemingly Confirms He Bought Stefflon Don The Rolls Royce

The car dealer of popular singer, Burna Boy, has subtly confirmed that he had indeed been the one who gifted his ex girlfriend, Stefflon Don, the Rolls Royce Cullinan for her birthday.

Recall, December 14, the day after her 32nd birthday, the British rapper received a brand-new Rolls Royce Cullinan.

It was alleged on social media that the car was a present from the African Giant, with whom she had briefly dated before splitting up.

Burna Boy’s car dealer, Anani Bertin via his Instagram page @deejay_m_zi shared a video of Stefflon Don enjoying herself in her new car.

He tagged Burna Boy and told him that he doesn’t need to explain.

In another post Burna Boy’s aide on his Twitter page, simply wrote that it is not a fake news.

See posts below: