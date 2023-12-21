Gunmen Kill Two, Injure One In Plateau Attack

No fewer than two persons have been reportedly killed on Wednesday night, in an attack by some yet to be identified gunmen in Gana Ropp village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that a 19-year-old, Jude Nicodemus, was killed in the attack, while two others initially suffered injuries and were rushed to the General Hospital in Barkin Ladi.

INFORMATION NIGERIA, however, learnt that, one of the injured victims died while in the hospital.

Reacting to the horrible attack, the National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, condemned the incident and called on security agencies to rise to the occasion and combat the resurgence of attacks on communities.

He said: “The BYM under the leadership of Solomon Dalyop Mwantiri is unreservedly condemning the recent killings in some parts of Plateau State.

“The association is in the same vein calling on all security outfits, particularly the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) under the able and patriotic command of Maj. Gen. A. E. Abdulsallam, who doubles as the GOC 3rd Armoured Division, to redouble efforts in combating resurgence of acts of terrorism, and flush out the terrorist elements that are said to have been stationed on the hills of Were in Ropp of Barkin Ladi LGA and some parts of Plateau State.

“Meanwhile, the BYM is commending the rapid response of Sector 4 Commander, Col. U. S. Abdulsallam, for his swift action that forestall further casualties in the general area.”