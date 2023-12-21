“We’ll Not Bless Same-Sex Marriages” – Catholic Bishops In Nigeria Assure

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria has assured that their churches in the country would not bless same-sex unions.

The bishops said that the blessing of same-sex union is against God’s law, the teachings of the church, and the law of the country.

They made this known in a statement released and signed by the President of the conference, Lucius Ugirji and the Secretary, Donayus Ogun on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria assures the entire People of God that the teaching of the Catholic Church on marriage remains the same. There is, therefore, no possibility in the teaching of the Church of blessing same-sex unions and activities.