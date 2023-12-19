Niger Govt. Bans Civil Servants From Wearing Kaftans, Babanriga To Office From Mondays To Thursdays

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has directed civil servants not to wear native attires to workplace, from Monday to Thursday.

Bago warned that any officer who fails to comply with the directive will be dismissed from the service.

The Governor who issued the directive during the presentation of land development and preparation equipment at the Brains and Hammers Rice City in Wushishi Local Government Area of the State, directed that all English attire is permissible going forward.

“We will issue an order preventing civil servants from wearing kaftan and Babanriga to work between Monday and Thursday.

“No Babanriga, No Kaftan, we are here to work.

“Anybody who wants to wear Babanriga should resign.

“We are also going to engage in serious farming activities going forward,” Bago said.