Burna Boy Sparks Reactions As He Gives Portable’s Ex-Signee, Young Duu, N1.5m Cash

Burna Boy, publicly showed his love for fellow musician Young Duu by giving him N1.5 million gift in a nightclub.

The Nigerian musician is shown in numerous videos going viral online meeting Young Duu at an undisclosed club in Lagos State.

The video also captured Portable ex-signee with the cash in N500 denomination.

The singer’s act of kindness caused a stir among numerous individuals, prompting them to celebrate Young Duu in the comment section.

Additionally, others shared their observations about Young Duu’s reaction upon receiving the cash.

Check out some reactions below:

@toyor_pr: “Sometimes every disappointment is a blessing. Portable sent him out, just for him to start winning big.”

@_ashowz: “Portable go soon go live on IG dey shout “Zeh ko to Zehri eh o, emi ni mo train eh o He see Odogwu e cash out, Akoi press me money o. Young duu o bo cardi fun mi o”

@EmNela_: “Burna boy dy dash him money instead of helping his life or signing him.. Fraudogwu for a Reason.”

@officialmrdeen: “Young Duu con Dey cash out ooo.”

@samuel_wheto: “This one wey he no dey smile make he no be say dem wan rip am.”

@OdogwuNaHead: “But wait o, dem dey say cash no dey. Cash dey limited for the country. Where these celebrities dey see cash to really spend gan gan.”

@Holarhideh: “Why be say na his boss hold the money at least make the boy use the money do snap he wan give am one he still shenk am 😫 God when this boy go do freedom.”

@stonedimakulate: “lol see as young Duu de look the money de vex … you sure say 500 go reach him hand so ? Person no suppose de see free money like that Dey squeeze face.”

SEE VIDEO: