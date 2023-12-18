Outrage As Pastor Bolaji Invites Spyro To Perform At Church’s Christmas Carol

Pastor Bolaji Idowu, the lead preacher at Harvesters International Christian Centre, has been criticised for inviting well-known Afrobeat artist Spyro to sing at the church’s Christmas carol.

Reactions were triggered by the Christmas Carol that was performed on December 17, 2023, at the Church’s branch in Lekki, Lagos.

For this year’s Carol, aside from Spyro, other celebrities like Daniel Effiong, Bisola Ayeola, Dorathy Bachor, Sharon Ooja, Uzor Arukwe, Adeh Gbolahan, and Kenneth Ophopho, as seen on the flier

The preacher had announced it on his Instagram page, with the caption, “Can’t wait for this ! It’s today , starts in less than an hour.”

READ MORE: “Participating In BBNaija Is My Biggest Blessing So Far” – Ozo Spills

Pastor Bolaji Idowu has since been ridiculed by netizens who condemned the idea of mixing worldly practices with Christianity.

It would be recalled that a Celestial Church also invited the controversial street rapper, Portable and Fuji singer, Pasuma to their praise night some weeks ago.

See reactions below…

sosaesq__ penned: “Trying so hard to blur the lines between carnality and Christainity. Well-done pastor 👏👏👏”

Pelumi_xx wrote: “Pastor B needs to give his life to Christ fr.”

pharmotet penned: “Dorathy and all these film people on flier? Calling it show just like the people in the world? It is well, make anybody no come for me o. AAO was right all along, but we dragged him.”

ada_toolz said: “The carol was awesome we bless but Pastor B I don’t know a better and polite way to say this, the PR and marketing team needs to work better. This flier isn’t giving Harvesters a good image ngl, don’t get me wrong God loves everyone on this flier but I think it’s a unnecessary post.”

prince_andy_wonder quizzed: “Wait is this programme a celebrity thing.. harvesters na wa o.”