We Never Gave Peruzzi The Song, Gwagwalada — Kizz Daniel’s Brother

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel’s brother, known as Uthy Grind on Instagram, has refuted claims made by Peruzzi that a verse was given to him on the song “Gwagalada.”

In a recent interview on Zero Conditions Podcast, Peruzzi claimed he reached out to Kizz Daniel on a collaboration.

He noted a verse was given to him on Gwagalada song, which he took home and few days later, he discovered the song had been released without anyone reaching out to him.

In a now deleted post, Kizz Daniel’s brother took to Instagram to disprove his claim.

“Peruzzi was never given the song, he was meant to go try it out but once done it wasn’t confirmed and Peruzzi went ahead to leak the song without approval, I remember chasing down a Dj who played it”. He wrote.

See post: