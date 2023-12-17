“I’m The One Who Told Wizkid To Hang Out With Davido” – Samklef Reveals

Samklef, a well-known music executive, has disclosed that it was he who gave WizKid the order to hang out with Davido.

Recall that the two musicians had met at an event and vibed together, which brought great joy to their fans.

They have reportedly been at odds for years because they hardly ever speak to one another or discuss one another.

Samklef has come out to reveal on his X account, that he had been the reason for the reunion.

According to him, he had told wizkid to hang out with the DMW executive at the event.

He wrote: “Na me tell wizkidayo make him try hang out With davido today and he listen. My beloved guy Wizzy x OBo”

Read some reactions below:

@5vive said: “You sha wan dey relevant while for real you be real ode”

@joiyy44 wrote: “You sha like to dy finnish yourself with your own hands. You enjoy it like it’s a norm

Shay you’re now happy as you dy get the dragging wey you want…”

@tyzle said: “Act your age, Omo eru🤡”

@emmydre_1 said: “2023 is coming to an end, please let your stupidity come to an end too 😭😪”

See his post below: