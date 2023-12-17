CJN Ariwoola’s Brother, Adebayo Is Head Of National Judicial Council, Auditing Federal MDAs Since 2012

Adebayo Lateef Ariwoola, brother of Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, according to Foundation of Investigation Journalism (FIJ), is the current head of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

As head of the NJC’s audit department, Adebayo serves as one of the council’s Deputy Directors.

Also, having being listed as a Deputy Director in charge of the council’s audit, a date of appointment is absent.

Automatically, to this end, Adebayo oversees the examination and evaluation of the NJC’s financial statements.

However, the NJC is meant to make the judiciary work independently of the executive, as financial autonomy is one of the NJC’s set goals.

Moreso, questions of integrity and allegations of nepotism continue to follow news that Ariwoola’s brother occupies such a position that audits for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)

Adebayo was born in Iseyin, Oyo State in 1966. He started his primary school education at New City Primary School, Palm Avenue, Lagos.

He holds his first degree in Accounting (B. Sc.) from the University of Ilorin and a Masters Degree (MBA) in Business Administration (Finance) from the same University (University of Ilorin) in 2011.

He started his accounting career with the Civil Service of Oyo State in 2000 as an Accountant II in the pool of the Office of the State Accountant General. He has worked in several ministries and Agencies at various capacities until he transferred his service to the Federal Civil Service in 2012.

At the Federal Civil Service, he worked with Federal Ministry of Health, Final Accounts Unit and later at Other Charges Unit.

Adebayo, once worked as Head of Accounts & Finance, National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme between 2014 and 2019, Port Health Department at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Also at Federal Staff Dental Clinic, Abuja.

He left for Federal Judicial Service Commission where he worked briefly as Deputy Director Finance & Account, National Industrial Court before transferring his service to the National Judicial Council for his auditing role.

He belongs to so many professional organizations both locally and internationally, and attended many workshops within and outside Nigeria.