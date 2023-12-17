“Participating In BBNaija Is My Biggest Blessing So Far” – Ozo Spills

Well-known BBNaija star Ozoemena Chukwu, better known as Ozo, has disclosed that his participation in the BBNaija Lockdown edition last year was his greatest blessing.

The fair-skinned socialite claimed it was an opportunity to showcase his vast knowledge of games and competition.

Ozo told The Punch in a recent interview that landing lucrative sports-related jobs was a major victory for him.

He said, “The biggest blessing I have was the year I was on the show. There was a betting company that was one of the major sponsors (of the show then). Every Friday, there were sports trivia games, and that gave me a great opportunity to show I had so much knowledge and interest in sports.

There were questions ranging from football, basketball, tennis, golf, Formula One, boxing, and Ultimate Fighting Championship. My fellow housemates then used to clamour for me to be on their teams. That was big for me.”

On how he handles overzealous female fans, the reality star said; “

I could liken this to when people talk about fame or life in general, when they say, ‘Never let things get in your head’.

It is not something I lay so much emphasis on when it comes to my life. I have always wanted to show a positive example to people who want to be like me. When it comes to that part of my life, I don’t put so much emphasis on it.”

When asked if he would be interested in working in entertainment, Ozo responded that he was happy in the sports world because the two are related.

READ MORE: “It’s My Era Of Supernatural Abundance” – Nancy Isime Declares As She Celebrates 32nd Birthday

He also disclosed that he is a minority shareholder in a business that intends to produce a game show for football fans.

The sports analyst said: “Sports and entertainment are intertwined. I am never bored, and that is because there is always a sports event for me to watch. There is always a form of entertainment for what I do.

For example, I am (an analyst) on a football show where we talk about things that happen around the English premier league. There is a company where I am a minority owner, and we are about to start our own show and quiz people on different football matters. Also, we give people the best idea of how they should set up their fantasy teams.”