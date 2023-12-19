Raided Fake Wine Producers In Abia Operated Like Cartel, Threatened People — NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Monday, disclosed that the operators of fake wine factories raided in Abia State, threatened people who challenged their activities.

Information Nigeria reports that NAFDAC had closed the market involved in the counterfeit production of a variety of beverages including wines, soft drinks and consumables in Eziukwu market (Cemetery market), Aba area of the State.

Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC’s Director-General, said after an intelligence tip-off, it discovered that the “dastard activity has been going on for a long time and they operate like a cartel threatening anyone who dares challenge them.”

According to Adeyeye’s statement, some of the nefarious activities of the counterfeiters included the manufacturing of all kinds of adulterated products especially different kinds of wine from a wide variety of brands.

She said the brands are Seaman Schnapps, Henessy, Four Cousins, Carlo Rossi, Jenney, Chelsea London Dry Gin, Schnapp Dry Gin, McDowells, Black Labels, Gordons, Martell, Campari and Smirnoff ice.

Others are Eva non-alcoholic drink, Eva non-alcoholic drink, and others.

The counterfeiters, according to Adeyeye, also indulged in date revalidation for expired products like Peak milk, powdered milk, ketchup, yoghurt, and Coca-Cola products.

She said the fake and substandard products were later sold to unsuspecting members of the public for consumption.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC Arrests 66 Drug Hawkers In 10 Months

“Over 1500 cartons of the fake and substandard products were destroyed during the operation while 300 cartons were evacuated to NAFDAC warehouse.

“The street value of the confiscated and destroyed fake products is estimated at over seven hundred and fifty million naira only. (N750,000,000). Ten people were arrested on arrival at the scene of the crime and will be charged to court after a thorough investigation,” the Director-General added.

While alerting the public this yuletide season, NAFDAC said Nigerians should be vigilant and always scrutinise branded drinks to distinguish them from counterfeits before consuming them.

“Only buy only NAFDAC-registered drinks from reputable and licenced retailers, bars and supermarkets.

“If the product is being sold well below its normal price, or doesn’t seem to include normal taxes on liquors, then it is probably fake.

“Check for poor quality packaging, spelling mistakes and unusually shaped bottles. Look for the contact information and address of the manufacturer. If it is missing, the alcohol is fake. Inspect the seal on the bottle.

“If the seal is broken or damaged, then the contents might have been interfered with and are not safe to drink. Check for fake barcodes. If you have an app on your mobile that scans barcodes, scan it and see if it is listed as the correct product.

“Beware of bad smells! If it smells like paint stripper or nail polish remover, then it probably is,” the statement added.

NAFDAC said it will continue to ensure the level of counterfeit products nationwide is reduced so people will continue to consume only healthy and safe products.