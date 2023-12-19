Heartbreaking Moment Bxnx Fell Off Stage At His Lagos Concert (Video)

Afro-fusion singer, songwriter, Daniel Etiese Benson, better known by his stage name Bnxn, has stunned many after he fell off the stage during a concert in Lagos State.

In a widely circulated video online, the singer was initially seen performing energetically to an enthusiastic crowd before stumbling off the stage just seconds later.

While onstage singing and moving around, he unknowingly slipped, causing one of his legs to go off the stage, resulting in his fall.

The stunned sounds of his fans’ voices drifted into the distance as he fell.

Nevertheless, he quickly stood up after the significant fall and continued his performance on stage.

Many viewers who watched the shared video, took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the singer.

See some reactions below:

Xiedy: “‎To everyone reading this I’m a Musician and I wish to be followed by you 🙏 🥺this could mean alot.”

Damian_Ancestor: “‎To be honest judging from the angle of his view ,he intentionally did it, cause he saw he was at the end but still dipped, publicity stunt, BNXN.”

Damian_Ancestor: “‎That guy he fell on, I heard the GUY is being admitted at ISOLO GENERAL right now ,from serious concussion.”

BigSolomusic: “‎On colos mood.”

Smaggi dollars 💵 of USA: “‎This man take things.”

MrLuckson: “‎Can’t stop laughing.”

ikegod8: “‎listen to what he was saying before the full…. food for thought.”

Clinton: “‎Hey Jesus if nah me, make ground just open carry me dey go where i no know.”

SKIDZ: “‎I just love the way bro ends everything he does with a smile or laugh.”

STAY HIGH: “‎Nothing to laugh about 😏, I feel sorry for him.”

Dj_donbjupiter: “‎Everybody just dey fall for stage food don cost 😂 them don weak.”

SEE VIDEO: