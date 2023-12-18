Gov Sanwo-Olu Launches Market Traders’ Money In Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, launched a palliative scheme, Lagos Market Trader Money, to support low-income traders.

Sanwo-Olu announced the initiative, aimed at assisting traders in the state, adding that it is also a response to the current hardships facing the country during the commissioning of a Mid-Level Agro-produce Hub in Idi-Oro, Mushin.

He added that in the first phase alone, it is estimated that at least 15,000 individuals will have access to this financial support.

READ MORE: “Respect Owners Of Land, Cooperate With Sanwo-Olu” – Oba Of Lagos Urges Igbos

Sanwolu said: “The government has come up with an intervention for all market devised.

“The Market/Trader Money for 15,000,000 beneficiaries as a support. Each beneficiary will get N50,000 from the government.

“This will be the first attempt. This is what the president is talking about. You can imagine somebody that is selling fruits; this will make her get more money and be able to sustain lives.”