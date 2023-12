‘Professors Should Earn Nothing Less Than N1 Million As Salary Monthly’ – FUOYE VC, Fasina

Professor Abayomi Fasina, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), has urged the government to consider an upward review of the salaries of academics in the country.

According to him, a professor should earn no less than N1 million per month in Nigeria.

He disclosed this in Oye Ekiti on Sunday while receiving a commendation award from the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ekiti State Council.

Having spoken about several issues in the educational sector, Fasina expressed his support for the Federal Government’s decision to exempt public universities from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The development, he said, will grant universities greater autonomy and enable them to manage their affairs effectively.

Highlighting the advantages of exiting the IPPIS, the Vice Chancellor stated that it would allow the varsities to independently determine the proper management of its system.

“The advantage is that we are now independent to decide on proper management of the system. We can always also take from our IGR to supplement what we are given by the government.

“Another advantage is that we want the government to increase our salary, and with this development, we can subsidise such increments with our IGR. We are currently poorly paid as lecturers in Nigerian universities. For example, a professor should not earn less than a million naira.

“This development will save us a lot of trouble of running to Abuja to get approval for so many things we can easily handle on our own. Such things as recruitment and others. We have the autonomy now and we can manage our system efficiently on our own.

“There is so much bureaucracy in IPPIS which gives us so much headache. We have some of our staff members who have not collected their salary for many months now because of that bureaucracy. We have a situation where a former VC who went on sabbatical was denied his salaries on return for several months due to the bottlenecks of IPPIS,” Fasina said.

He said by the singular act of exiting universities from IPPIS, “President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated his genuine intention and commitment to turning around the fortunes of the education sector. The exemption would birth a new university system.”