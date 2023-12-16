“You can actually fall by lifting others” — Chidinma Ekile tells givers association of Nigeria

Gospel musician, Chidinma Ekile has issued a warning note to her colleagues and other members of the Nigerian Givers Association.

On her Instagram story, the ex-secular musician posted this and cautioned about the dangers of having too much financial freedom.

Chidinma Ekile who is now a devout Christian believes there should be a limit to how much people should share.

According to her, some of these receivers are very manipulative and professionals at guilt-tripping individuals to parting with their money.

She advised all givers to hold back on their giving so they don’t end up needing help at the end of the day.

In her words, “You can actually fall by lifting others, put a limit to how you help people. Don’t do too much, and never allow them guilt trip or manipulate you into getting money off you.”

