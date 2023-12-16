‘Mr Ibu Has Undergone Another Amputation, Can Hardly Talk; Amaechi Muonagor’s Legs Completely Paralyzed’ – Actors Guild

The ailing Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has undergone another leg amputation and is barely able to talk, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has revealed.

The AGN National President, Emeka Rollas, disclosed this in a chat with newsmen, as he called for prayers and support for the veteran,

According to the association, it is monitoring Ibu’s case, as well as the deteriorating health of another veteran actor, Amaechi Muonagor.

Muonagor has been hospitalised at the Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi, Anambra State, for over two months.

According to him, the actor’s state of health is pitiable, as he is currently a shadow of his old self.

Ibu’s family last month stated that the actor underwent several surgeries, but to keep his hope of staying alive, one of his legs was amputated, adding that he would be flown abroad for further treatment soon.

“We are resigning to fate concerning the two actors. As I speak with you, Mr Ibu hardly talks again and he has undergone another leg amputation.

“You will shed tears if you see Amaechi Muonagor now, his legs are completely paralyzed. I’m calling on all fans and well wishers of the actor to join hands with other philanthropic Nigerians to support him in this dire time,” Rollas said.

He further disclosed that he had approved the sum of N250,000 to be sent to the ailing actor’s account from the AGN Trust Fund, acknowledging it was not enough.

Rollas, however, urged young actors to endeavour to sign up for the AGN’s Health Management Organisation and Insurance programmes.