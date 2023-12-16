Wizkid Returns To Lagos In Multi-Million Naira Private Jet After Saudi Arabia Show

Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, sparked a conversation among his fans on social media upon his return to Lagos after a successful show in Saudi Arabia.

Information Nigeria reported Wizkid’s presence in Saudi Arabia, where he brought along several A-list artists to perform at the event. The singer was also alleged to have been paid millions of dollars for his performance.

Soon after, a video of the singer boarding his multimillion-naira private jet went viral on social media.

Fans immediately took to the post’s comment section to praise the singer upon his return to the country.

See some reactions below:

@AyoThem: “Baba sha won detty this December for Lagos.”

@biq_keed16: “Baba dor come continue for where he take stop.”

@Adeleye13673967: “the number 1 Nigeria citizen is back in the country.”

@VikkiP99: “With another Bags of Money.”

@StarboyAby: “Welcome back money made.”

@natty_rmb: “The funniest part be say, this Dubai way he go now, he fit d spend the money reach July next year e go still remain. This man money too long.”

SEE VIDEO:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6MHbc5r/