Tiwa Savage Acquires London Apartment, Shows Off Its Interiors

Tiwa Savage, the queen of afrobeats, has splashed millions of dollars to buy her first opulent flat in London and shows off its stunning interiors, making her the city’s newest landlady.

Following her doctor’s advice to take a break from music, the seasoned singer posted about her most recent purchase on her Instagram page.

She shared the photos of the house interiors and revealed that it is her first property in the United Kingdom.

The house featured different rooms built for several purposes: a bedroom, sitting room, gym room and what appears to be a movie room.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page, she noted that it’s the first key she has in London, United kingdom.

She extended her thanks to her team for making the purchase seamless.

Fans and colleagues have trooped to the comment section to congratulate Tiwa Savage on her newest property.

See more photos below: