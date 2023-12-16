Why I Refused To Honour Police Invite – VeryDarkMan

Popular social media critic, VeryDarkMan, has revealed reasons on why he refused to honour the invite of the police following a report by an anonymous complainant.

This is coming following reports regarding the police declaring the socialite wanted after ceaseless efforts to invite him to their station.

Verydarkman replied that he had indeed received a letter from the police, but he had disregarded it due to the complainant’s anonymity.

He further added that he’s not new to such intimidation used by the police to lure him over and lock him up without a concrete reason aside from being a scapegoat of a wealthy person who ordered his arrest.

Verydarkman, however, confirmed that he’d only honour the invite of the police when the letter is documented officially stating the name of the plaintiff.

“I am seeing stories that I am running away from the police. I am not running away from the police. I was sent an invite but the date was contradicting itself. If I am arrested in Abuja today, it would be an illegal arrest and I will sue them. I no dey come station if you no send me a proper letter and the person that reported me,” he said in part.