I Don’t Deal With ‘Uncommon’ People Like Akpabio – Peter Obi Reacts To Election Rigging Allegation

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Peter Obi, has described Senate President Godswill Akpabio, as an uncommon person.

His reaction stems from a recent comment made against him by Akpabio who claimed that he didn’t win the presidential election in Lagos and Ebonyi States, insisting that the election was rigged in the States.

“INEC must explain to us how you [Tinubu] would lose the election in Lagos during the presidential election. And Lagos was your base. In fact, one of the other explanations INEC will make to you is how you’ll win all the federal houses in Ebonyi States and we won the three Senate seats in Ebonyi State and they said you didn’t get 25 percent,” Akpabio had said.

READ ALSO: “If Tinubu Fails To Arrest Wike, Every Murder Suspect In Prison Should Be Set Free” – Timi Frank

Reacting on Sunday via Parallel Fact on X, Obi stated that he does not deal with uncommon people because when they speak, common people like him keep quiet.

“The Senate President is an uncommon person, everything about him is uncommon. I don’t deal with uncommon people.

“I deal with common people…when uncommon people talk, common people keep quiet.

“I won the election not just in Lagos and Ebonyi, I won the elections in Nigeria. If not for Nigeria being an uncommon place we all know what happened,” he said.