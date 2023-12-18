“If Tinubu Fails To Arrest Wike, Every Murder Suspect In Prison Should Be Set Free” – Timi Frank

Former deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to arrest and investigate Nyesom Wike, over his alleged involvement in the death of Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division in Rivers State, Bako Angbashim.

Recall that Angbashim, had led his men to raid criminal hideouts in the Odemude community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state, on September 8, when a dreaded cult group, allegedly led by Okpara, ambushed them, opened fire and eventually captured the DPO, decapitated his body and filmed their action.

Reports say that a lawmaker representing the Asari-Toru Federal Constituency in Rivers State, identified as Boma Goodhead, had accused Wike of assassination and syphoning $300 million in funds for the development of Ogoniland.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, during a protest last Friday, called on security agencies to investigate Wike and bring him in for questioning over alleged involvement in Angbashim’s death.

Reacting to the allegations, Frank, in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja, said, if Tinubu fails to arrest Wike and set up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the DPO’s killing, then every murder suspect in Nigeria prison should be set free.

He said: “If the President fails to take action or do the right thing, by arresting Wike and setting up a judicial panel of inquiry, I demand that every murder suspect in Nigeria that is already in prison or that is being tried should be set free.

“This is because nobody is above the law, and we are all Nigerians. So we expect equal justice for all Nigerians.

“The investigation must not be done in secret. It must be thorough and the findings made public because Hon Goodhead has offered to reveal further details when invited by any of the security agencies concerning the allegation.

“Justice must be given to the family of this police officer who was killed. This is not the time to protect or hide anybody.”