“Why I Can’t Work With Kizz Daniel” – Peruzzi Shares Heartbreaking Reason

Peruzzi, a Nigerian singer and songwriter, has revealed why he is unable to collaborate on a song with his colleague Kizz Daniel.

In a recent podcast interview on Zero Conditions Podcast, the songwriter disclosed that he reached out to Kizz Daniel for a project.

According to Peruzzi, Kizz Daniel gave him his verse for the song “Gwagwalada” when he reached out to him about the song project.

However, after a few days, Kizz Daniel gave the song to artist Buju and removed his verse from the song without reaching out or informing him officially, hence he doesn’t see himself working with Kizz Daniel.

The Podcast host said I’ve always wanted you and Kizz Daniel to make music.

Peruzi replied,

“Yeah we did, but he gave the song to buju, that’s gwagalada now, he gave me the song now, Omo, long story jare, I called Kizz for a collabo, he sent me the song then and I took it to the house only for me to see that he dropped the song, without anybody reaching out to me, so I don’t think I’m ok with it”

Watch video below…