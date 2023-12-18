Two Killed As Police Clash With Hoodlum In Rivers

A man identified as Nuhu was killed during the weekend by the police operatives after he allegedly embarked on a shooting rampage in the Ada George area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday when the hoodlum reportedly stabbed a police inspector multiple times and seized his AK-47 rifle.

According to PUNCH report, Nuhu, who is believed to be a scavenger, also attacked another police officer who attempted to intervene before fleeing the scene.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that some passers-by and colleagues of the policeman whose rifle was snatched chased after him until he was out of sight.

However, on getting to a location called ‘Boro Pit’, the Nuhu was said to have started shooting indiscriminately with the snatched rifle and shot a man dead before the operatives arrived at the location.

A source who pleaded anonymity said: “This man (Nuhu) was believed to be on drugs. Even when the policemen saw him, he tried to shoot them and they repelled and shot him dead.”

Confirming the horrible incident, the Spokesperson for the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the unidentified man shot by the miscreant and the latter shot by the operatives died.

Iringe-Koko said, “The Rivers State Police Command on November 16, 2023, at about 1500 hrs received a message from DPO Rumukpakani Division that one hoodlum (male) identity yet unknown, ran towards Inspector Ade Rotimi attached to the APC pin-down point by Ada George Road with three others, suddenly stabbed him multiple times on his head, and collected his rifle.

“He also injured one Inspector Bala Yusuf on his hand and ran towards the Boro Pit Area.

“He started firing indiscriminately and shot two unidentified civilians before operatives swooped on him and prevented him from creating more havoc.”