Nigerian Soldiers Win Gold, Silver At World Wrestling Championship (Pictures)

Two Nigerian soldiers, Corporal Hannah Reuben and Lance Corporal Ojolaide Esther have won gold and silver medals at the ongoing 36th World Military Wrestling Championship in Azerbaijan.

This was disclosed in a statement and pictures posted on the force’s official X handle on Sunday, by the Director of Defence Information of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau.

The statement partly read: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria wrestling team made an indelible mark on the global stage, setting a record and garnering widespread acclaim.

“The feat was achieved by female wrestler, Corporal Hannah Reuben who beat her Italian contender in the 68 weight category of women’s freestyle wrestling to lift the gold medal.

“The medal was presented to Corporal Reuben by the Vice President of the International Military Sports Council, Mr. Dirk Shwede.

“It could be recalled that this is the first time the Armed Forces of Nigeria is securing a gold medal since participating at the CISM World Wrestling Championship.

“Another commendable performance was by Lance Corporal Ojolaide Esther who got a silver medal in the 72 weight earlier at the event.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the 2023’s Military Championship began on November 27th and will end on December 3rd, 2023.