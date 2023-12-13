‘Only September Wage Award Was Paid’ — TUC Tasks FG To Fastrack Civil Servants’ N35,000 Payment

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Tuesday, asked the Federal Government to without delay, pay all Federal civil servants their N35,000 wage award.

Recall that on October 1, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved N35,000 as the provisional wage increment for all treasury-paid workers for six months to cushion some impacts of the unfavourable economic policies.

Festus Osifo, the TUC President, speaking with journalists after an emergency congress held in Abuja, said since the President’s approval, workers have only been paid once, which was in September.

“On the issue of the wage award, it is on record that the payment has been made just once for September, but as it is now, our members in the federal civil service have not been paid the N35,000 wage award since October.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Approves N35,000 Wage For Civil Servants

“We wish to call on the government to fastrack all the payments now. We learnt that they’re putting some things in place to ensure the payment, but people are not ready to listen to excuses.

“We demand that they immediately pay this N35,000 wage award to the bank accounts of the federal civil servants without excuses.

“We want the government to tighten their belts, governments at all levels – the federal government, the state and local governments because a situation where they are asking Nigerians to keep tightening their belts and they (government officials) are living in affluence is unacceptable,” he stated.