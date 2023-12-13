One Killed As Troops Raid IPOB Camps In Anambra

Troops of Exercise Golden Dawn III, in conjunction with personnel of the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Police Force and local vigilante operatives on Monday, raided the camps of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliates, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Orsumoghu general area of Anambra State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Nigerian Army made this known in a statement on its verified X handle on Tuesday.

It was gathered that one of the terrorists was neutralised during the raid while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

The statement read: “Troops of Exercise GOLDEN DAWN III in conjunction with personnel of the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and local vigilante operatives on Monday 11 December 2023 acting on timely and credible intelligence raided camps of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s armed affiliates the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Orsumoghu general area of Anambra State.

“During the raid operations the gallant troops cleared the and destroyed IPOB/ESN camps. One of the terrorist was naturalized while others escaped with gunshot wounds and one pump action rifle was recovered.

“In the same vein, on Saturday 9 December 2023, troops on patrol along Orsumoghu ~ Ukpor road in Ihiala Local Government Area came in contact with the irredentist.

“However, due to superior fire power the criminals were forced to abandon their location. Items recovered includes, 27 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammunition, 3 locally made hand grenade, 2 handheld radios, one pair of NPF uniform and fragmental jacket and charms.

“It could be recalled that Exercise GOLDEN DAWN III was recently flagged off in the South East region to complement the security architecture of the region during and after the yuletide period.

“The General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Hassan Taiwo Dada therefore wishes to enjoin members of the public to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with credible information through the Emergency Telephone Line 193 to enhance the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities. Citizens are also encouraged to go about their normal daily activities and businesses without fear of intimidation.