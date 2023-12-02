“You’re Yapping Like A Dog” – IPOB Slams Gov Mbah

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that the governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, is under pressure from Aso Rock to blackmail the Supreme Court ahead of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s December 15 judgment.

IPOB, in a reaction to Mbah’s statement describing the group as a proscribed organization.

They insisted that the governor accused Biafra group of being responsible for the sit-at-home in the southeast because of the pressure from Aso Rock.

Speaking in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the IPOB told the governor that he would be making a “costly mistake” if he continued using the group’s name to “buy favour from President Bola Tinubu’s administration.”

READ MORE: “Enough Is Enough, Release Nnamdi Kanu Now” – IPOB Tells FG

The statement partly read, “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the unguarded and reckless utterances from the Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mba after his visit to Aso Rock a few days ago.

“Dr Peter Mba addressed IPOB as a proscribed organization and accused us of being responsible for the infamous sit-at-home because he was under pressure to blackmail IPOB as the Supreme Court judgement of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case is days away.

“The ignoramus Peter Mbah forgot that he has publicly condemned Simon Ekpa, the hijacker and enforcer of Monday sit-at-home.

“Is it not obvious that Enugu State Governor Dr Peter Mba would have been under pressure by the Tinubu administration to accuse IPOB of being responsible for the infamous sit-at-home and insecurity in the Southeast? That is why he came out yapping as a mad dog and a coward.

“Therefore, we urge the public to ignore the ranting of a cowardly governor who is under pressure from the federal government to demonize IPOB, especially as the Supreme Court judgment of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is days away.

“If you continue to use the IPOB name to buy favour from Tinubu’s administration, you are making a costly mistake. IPOB is not a pushover. Our silence, gentleness, quietness, and love for our people should not be mistaken for cowardice. You should be careful that you don’t steer up a hornet’s nest for your government. We know that you talk too much, and if you don’t know how to speak to the press, you should find another person who does that for you or other means to communicate. IPOB has antibiotics for you people.”