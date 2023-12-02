“This December Will Be My Last As A Fat Man” – Cubana Chief Priest Shares New Year Resolution

Multibillionaire entrepreneur, Pascal Chibiuke Okechukwu, also referred to as Cubana Chiefpriest, has made public his top priority for year 2024.

Cubana Chiefpriest revealed that he is ready to lose weight in 2024 after recently acquiring a Rolls Royce.

In a post made on November 30, on his Instagram story, Cubana Chiefpriest disclosed that this December will be special for him because he will be enjoying the final month of his biggie life.

He said that fans should not be surprised because he must first enjoy this month before he starts thinking about his weight loss.