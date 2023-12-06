PDP Accuses Akeredolu’s Commissioners Of Financial Mismanagement

The Ondo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that those in the government of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu are pilfering the state’s finances and resources amid the health challenges of the Governor.

The opposition party, which lamented the continued vacuum in the state’s governance following the prolonged absence of Akeredolu and his refusal to hand over to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said the state’s finances were suffering to the detriment of the development and wellbeing of the people.

Chairman of the PDP in the State, Fatai Adams, who addressed journalists at a press conference in Akure, challenged Akeredolu to give the financial accounts of the state by following the footprint of his predecessors.

He particularly asserted that the state’s finances are being compromised, with resources being exploited by various interest groups both within and outside the government, adversely impacting development and overall well-being.

Adams also raised concerns about the lack of clear leadership in government business, stressing that the state is in dire need of effective leadership to navigate through current challenges.

“We are, however, deeply concerned about the ruinous cost the health challenge of the governor has bestowed upon the state; the most obvious is the emergence of a cabal, largely informal, that has seized every initiative, mindlessly driving our state to penury,” Adams said.

But reacting, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Olateju-Ademola, said the allegation from the opposition party was untrue.

She explained that the government of Governor Akeredolu despite his health challenges had checks and balances in approving funds, adding that no cabinet member was stealing funds as alleged by the PDP.

“The government has checks and balances, especially in approving state funds. For instance, I have a limit to the amount I can approve as a commissioner in the State,” Olateju-Ademola said.