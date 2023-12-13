Rivers Crisis: Lawmaker Makes U-Turn, Returns To PDP After Defection

Linda Somari Stewart, one of the Rivers State House of Assembly members who joined the mass defection to the All Progressives Congress, has reportedly made a U-turn.

Recall that some 27 members of the House of Assembly said to be loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and immediate governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the APC.

However, the lawmakers announced their defection at the plenary on Monday, citing division in the former party as the reason for the move.

A source told SaharaReporters on Wednesday that Stewart, the lawmaker representing Okrika in the State Assembly made a U-turn before the Speaker of the House, Hon. Edison Ehie, declared her seat and 26 others vacant.

The source said: “The lawmaker representing Okrika in the State Assembly made a U-turn as the seats of the defectors were about to be declared vacant”.

Stewart’s decision to rejoin the PDP comes after her initial departure from the party, indicating that the governor is gradually gaining grounds in the state.

The development followed the face-off between Wike and his successor, Governor Sim Fubara.